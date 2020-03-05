Florida woman parks in handicap spot, later arrested for drugs

A woman spotted by police parking in a handicap spot ended her day with drug charges, Florida investigators said.

WWSB reported that on Monday morning Sarasota police officers saw a woman park a Mercedes in a handicap spot and ran the license plate. Investigators did not say why they originally ran the plate.

Police said the Mercedes plate did not belong to the vehicle, but in fact, belonged on a Chevy truck, WWSB reported. Investigators said they tried to speak to the woman, but she refused to identify herself.

Investigators said they found her identity and said she had multiple felony warrants for violation of probation. WWSB reported police arrested the woman, identified as 35-year-old Latoya Carley, and allegedly found 49.09 grams of MDMA, a bag of marijuana and four cigars pre-rolled with MDMA.

Carley was charged with trafficking amphetamine/meth, sale/possession with intent of controlled substance with 1,000 feet of a park, possession of a controlled substance and giving a false name while detained.

WWSB reported that she was jailed on a $97,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WWSB. All rights reserved.