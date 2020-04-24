Flourish Flower Truck announces store front coming to Kerns Bakery

A popular Knoxville florist announced they will upgrade from their mobile truck to a brick and mortar storefront.

Flourish Flower Truck announced on Instagram they'll open a store located inside the Kerns Bakery development in South Knoxville.

The 16-acre multi-use development is expected to open sometime in 2021.

Kerns Bakery wants to hear from you. Comment on their post below to let them know what restaurants you would like see there.

