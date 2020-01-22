Flowers from Pigeon Forge Kanye West event donated to Knoxville charity

Flowers used as decoration at Kanye West's Sunday Service in Pigeon Forge are not done fulfilling their purpose.

Random Acts of Flowers said the leftover blooms will be donated to people in East Tennessee who could use a pick me up.

RAF said there were 38,000 flowers filling the event venue. About 10 percent of those were repurposed by the charity.

"Our workshop was absolutely inundated with flowers from #KanyeWest's event in Pigeon Forge this past weekend," said Random Acts of Flowers on Facebook.

The charity says its mission is to "improve the emotional health and well-being of individuals in health care facilities by delivering recycled flowers, encouragement and personal moments of kindness."

Learn more about the charity and how to get involved on their website

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.