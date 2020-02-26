Kentucky pastor and wife accused of sexually abusing foster child for years

A Floyd County couple is facing charges after investigators say they abused foster children in their care.

According to court documents, Thomas Stacy Jr. and Jennifer Stacy are accused of abusing or allowing someone else to abuse a child who was less than 12 years old between September 2008 and September 2012.

The child was seriously injured numerous times, records show.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police say this case was quickly handed to the grand jury.

"A lot of times it takes weeks and weeks to get a case built and have all the forensic interviews with this case, in particular, there was enough evidence that the grand jury heard the case and the warrants were issued the same day the grand jury met," said Kentucky State Police Trooper William Petry.

An article of evidence submitted in the case is a videotape that shows one of the alleged crimes.

"I'm not sure where the video came from but we did obtain it," said Petry.

Thomas Stacy Jr. faces charges of sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and sexual abuse of a child by being a person in a position of authority or special trust.

These offenses reportedly happened at different times between January 2008 and January 24, 2020.

Community members who live near the church where Thomas Stacy Jr. is said to have pastored are shocked by the news.

"I think they should just throw them in jail, lock them up, and throw away the key," said someone who lives nearby but did not want to be identified. "I'm at the age where I can't have kids now and I've always wanted kids, and when I see people mistreating their kids that just burns me up it really does."

Jennifer Stacy is due in court in April. No court date is scheduled for Thomas Stacy Jr.

Both are being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.

