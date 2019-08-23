'Focus on tradition': Rural fairs look to the past to revive future

It's fair time in Tennessee, but the fun is fading in some rural counties where organizers are struggling to keep the festivities going.

The Scott County Fair started August 17th. They are celebrating 93 years but hope to continue for at least 100. The fair board is looking to the past in order to continue into the future.

"Each rural county is trying to find a way to bring the people back home [to the fair]," Stacey Swann, the Scott County Chamber of Commerce director said.

She said many rural fairs are fighting against the bigger fairs and also larger theme parks in places like Sevier County.

"Not really many people want to spend $15 for just a couple rides," Peyton Young, a Scott County resident said.

In Scott County, fair organizers are working to change things.

"Focus on tradition," Swann said. "It was a way for the community to come together and be one."

One way they hope to do that is by focusing on the county's top industry: agriculture.

"We still have that in our county. It plays a huge role on our economy," Seth Whitehouse, the UT extension agent at the Scott County Fair, said.

He helps organize livestock and produce competitions including several that involve youth.

"Maybe they'll carry it on when they're in charge of the fair in years to come," he said. "We want to educate and inform them about agriculture and livestock. I think that goes a long way."

This year's fair theme is 'this fair is for you'. Organizers have even restored old fair rides to help get back to their roots.

"We're doing our best to stand up and be a community. I think it shows pride in our community. We're a proud group of people," Swann said.

Friday is Fair Day in which kids will get out early from school to attend the fair. Most livestock competitions will also happen Friday.