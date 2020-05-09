"Follow your dreams," Dolly Parton inspires ETSU graduates

Graduation is different than expected for the class of 2020.

Dolly Parton encouraged the class of 2020 graduates at East Tennessee State University with during the school's virtual commencement ceremony.

"I'm sorry that we aren't together in person on this special day," Parton said.

Parton said she is tired of being in the house and wished she could congratulate the graduates in person.

"I'm really sorry that your special day of celebration has to be on video, but each of you have a lot to be grateful for and to be proud of," Parton said. "You've achieved a very important milestone in your life and everyone of you have a great future.

Parton encouraged to get through the pandemic and be better than ever.

"That's the thing about life though, you'll have great times and you'll also have some challenges," Parton said. "Just try to make the best out of it, make it work."

Parton told the class of 2020 to continue to work hard and help everyone around them.

"Do like I do in the mean time and follow your dreams," Parton said.

Dolly told the ETSU graduates to take their East Tennessee Buccaneer spirit with them.

Watch the full video below:

