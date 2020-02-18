Foo Fighters announce Knoxville show

The Foo Fighters announced a Knoxville concert set for Thomson-Boling Arena on April 20.

Tickets go on sale February 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

"Congratulations: You’re old! You’ve been going to see Foo Fighters shows for 25 years now!" a concert announcement said. What better way to celebrate than joining the band in commemorating its silver anniversary in some of the same cities where the first FF shows took place in 1995? Beginning April 12 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix AZ, the Foo Fighters’ 2020 Van Tour will do just that, hitting a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trailblazed in a Dodge van all those years ago—in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few that are still around would just be too insane... or would it? Stay tuned for the answer to that question. Or answers."

Full list of tour dates:

4/12/2020

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Phoenix

4/14/2020

Albuquerque, NM

Santa Ana Star Center

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/ABQ

4/16/2020

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/OKC

4/18/2020

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/WKS

4/20/2020

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/KTN

5/10/2020

Green Bay, WI

Resch Center

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/GBWI

5/12/2020

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/GRMI

5/14/2020

Cincinnati, OH

Heritage Bank Center

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Cincy

5/18/2020

Cleveland, OH

Rocket Mortgage Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Cleveland

5/20/2020

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Centre

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/HON

For further information, stay tuned to FooFighters.com.