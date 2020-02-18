Foo Fighters announce Knoxville show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — The Foo Fighters announced a Knoxville concert set for Thomson-Boling Arena on April 20.
Tickets go on sale February 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.
"Congratulations: You’re old! You’ve been going to see Foo Fighters shows for 25 years now!" a concert announcement said. What better way to celebrate than joining the band in commemorating its silver anniversary in some of the same cities where the first FF shows took place in 1995? Beginning April 12 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix AZ, the Foo Fighters’ 2020 Van Tour will do just that, hitting a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trailblazed in a Dodge van all those years ago—in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few that are still around would just be too insane... or would it? Stay tuned for the answer to that question. Or answers."
Full list of tour dates:
4/12/2020
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Phoenix
4/14/2020
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Ana Star Center
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/ABQ
4/16/2020
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/OKC
4/18/2020
Wichita, KS
INTRUST Bank Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/WKS
4/20/2020
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/KTN
5/10/2020
Green Bay, WI
Resch Center
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/GBWI
5/12/2020
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/GRMI
5/14/2020
Cincinnati, OH
Heritage Bank Center
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Cincy
5/18/2020
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Cleveland
5/20/2020
Hamilton, ON
FirstOntario Centre
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/HON
For further information, stay tuned to FooFighters.com.