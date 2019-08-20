Food City announces same-day delivery to New Tazewell

Food City officials announced Tuesday that the store's same-day delivery services will expand to several stores including New Tazewell, Tn.

The service is a partnership between Food City and Instacart. The delivery service is set to come to other Appalachian stores including, Hazard, Ky., Wise, Va. and Coeburn, Va.

Customers can visit foodcitydelivers.com or download the Instacart app to order their groceries.

After customers order, Food City will deliver the items to customers' doorsteps within an hour, according to a news release.

The start date for delivery in the new locations has not been revealed yet.

