Food City kicks off holiday food drive

Food City will kick-off its second annual Friends/Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive on Nov. 13.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months. Food City is proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends/Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. The drive will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout our area at a critical time,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.

Through December 31, all area Food City locations will have specially marked bags that contain non-perishable food items or pet food products that will be available for purchase for only $10.

“Millions of Americans and animals need food assistance each year. The Food City Friends/Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive is another way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” adds Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City.

Customers who wish to buy the food bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. Local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region will receive 100 percent of the products collected.

“Food City’s ongoing hunger relief initiatives have been a tremendous success and we are hoping to set a new record with this year’s drive to help our neighbors and furry friends in need,” said Smith.

