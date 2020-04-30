Food City says meat prices will increase

Food City says meat prices are set to increase due to the coronavirus pandemic but added that their stock of cleaning supplies are improving.

WJHL reported that certain meat items are up 25 to 30 percent, and those prices will likely increase.

The closure of meat processing plants due to the pandemic has created a "bottleneck" in the industry, Food City President and CEO said.

“We’re in really good shape,” said Steve Holloway, Food City director of meat operations. Holloway added that some meats, such as ground beef, will cost more while some types of meat may not be available at all times.

“We would encourage people to shop as they normally would,” said Smith, who confirmed that purchase limits on certain meat items will continue. “We’re going to be able to get products to keep our customers happy.”

WJHL reported that the CEO said that their stock of cleaning and paper supplies is improving and that many Food City stores have hand sanitizer. “It’s not perfect, but it’s much improved,” Smith said. He added, however, that it will be months before those stocks get back to normal.

Smith said supplies of most food items like milk, eggs, and canned food are back to normal at Food City stores.

WJHL reported that effective May 1, face coverings will be mandatory for all Food City employees.

