A new-food scented nail polish collection might have you smelling like your favorite snack.

It’s Sinful Colors’ “Sweet and Salty Collection.”

CNN reports the polish comes in sweet scents — Chocolate Cake, Cookies and Cream and Donut — or salty scents — Cheese Puff, Pizza Party and Taco Tuesday.

The polish is available exclusively at Walmart with a price tag of $3.

Check them out here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via CNN. All rights reserved.