Food trucks discussed for downtown Sevierville

Sevierville has considered options to bring food trucks permanently to the city.

At a workshop on Monday, the Board of Mayor and Alderman discussed the pros and cons of having mobile food service vendors downtown. The city had a trial run thatv started in 2018 and so far Andrew Temple with the Sevierville Commons Association says it’s been popular.

“We’ve talked to a lot of the merchants that are in downtown Sevierville, they say they actually saw some of their biggest days on the days we had the food trucks because there were so many people,” said Temple. “The more people that come downtown the better.”

The city’s downtown revitalization project is about halfway through. Once finished the group would like to see the trucks here more.

City spokesperson Bob Stahlke says it’s not just about food trucks, but all mobile food vendors. After a discussion on Monday, the city’s leaders asked the staff to bring back more information.

“We have a policy, but the policy needs to be looked at and reexamined in light of the downtown redevelopment and also the wider scope of just mobile vending,” he said. “Regulations in terms of safety. Because right now we really don’t have any regulations in place to say this is the type of propane you should use, this is the type of generator you should use and those type of safety considerations.”

While no decisions were made on Monday, this talk will continue soon all while trying to figure out the best way to bring back business to downtown Sevierville.

“We’ll continue talking to the locals, trying to figure out what they want. Because it’s not just about what a few group of individuals want, we want to see what’s best for the citizens of Sevierville,” said Temple.

The board asked for more information on regulations. They did not give a timeline on when they’d like to see that information come back.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.