Foothills Mall to reopen May 1

Foothills Mall is scheduled to reopen on May 1, according to a release.

The mall will operate modified hours Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

Governor Lee announced a new executive order Tuesday. According to a release, "The order allows Tennesseans and businesses to return to work in all industries where that can be safely accomplished by following health guidelines while urging employers to allow or require remote work/telework if possible."

Knoxville and Knox County are set to begin allowing businesses to reopen on May 1.

