Ford recalls 262,000 pickup trucks with defective tailgate latches

Ford Motor Co. recalled nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can reportedly open unexpectedly.

The recall includes F-250, F-250 and F-450 trucks from 2017 through 2019 model years. All the recalled models have an electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle. Ford said water can get into the electrical wiring and cause a short circuit that will activate the switch and release the latches. The company said that it could allow loose cargo to fall onto the road.

Ford says it has had no reports of crashes or injuries. Trucks with mechanical tailgate latches are not impacted.

Ford said dealers will fix the tailgate frame wiring harnesses and install a new tailgate handle release switch. Owners will be notified by mail in January.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.