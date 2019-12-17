Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B

Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, Michigan.

“Ford is proud to be America’s number one producer of vehicles and the largest employer of UAW-represented autoworkers,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president, Automotive. “We appreciate the strong support from the State of Michigan and our local government partners as we continue to invest in our operations and people in Michigan.”

The factory will get 2,700 new jobs during the next three years.

Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, where 300 new jobs will be added.

Hiring will begin next year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement after hearing about the news:

“This is great news for Michigan auto workers, their families, and our economy as a whole,” said Whitmer. “I’m glad Ford recognizes that Michigan is home to some of the most innovative, hardworking people in the world, and has opened up opportunities for 3,000 new good-paying jobs in our state. Today’s announcement proves that in Michigan, the state that put the world on wheels, we’re ready to build, test, and deploy the cars of the future. Let’s get to work.”

According to the release. the approval included:

-100-percent Good Jobs for Michigan withholding tax capture for up to 10 years capped at up to $26 million;

-A 100-percent State Essential Services Assessment (SESA) exemption for up to 15 years valued at up to $6.1 million for the MAP facility;

-A 100-percent SESA Exemption for up to 15 years valued at up to $3.185 million for the DTP facility.

“This is a project that will provide substantial opportunities to Tier 1 suppliers, the Tier 1 supply base, and communities around the state, and will lead to further growth in our automotive and manufacturing sector throughout Michigan,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO.

"We are proud to be able to support this type of transformational investment in our state and further solidify Michigan’s position as the global leader of automotive innovation. Ford has demonstrated a strong commitment to Michigan, and we look forward to working with them on the continued impact these expansions will have throughout our state,” Mason said.

According to the release, Michigan was chosen for the expansions over competing sites in Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio, as well as locations in Canada, Mexico and outside of North America.

