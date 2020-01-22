Forever 21 suddenly closes at West Town Mall

Forever 21 at West Town Mall appeared to be permanently closed Wednesday morning.

A note left just inside the store's locked gates said, "Due to sudden and unexpected store closure we are unable to accept returns or exchanges under any circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience."

The store was largely empty save for a few bare racks and stray items.

The company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2019.

Without the location at West Town Mall, the closet option for Knoxville shoppers is in Murfreesboro. There is also a location in Johnson City.

