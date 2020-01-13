'Clean & Sober' soaps turn Tennessee man's life around

A Tennessee comedian decided to take on a new hobby of soap making to turn his life around and help others in the process.

Hunter Roberts said Clean & Sober Soap Company all started as a random craft activity to keep him busy during a manic episode.

Roberts said he usually would have turned to alcohol, but after he made the decision to stop drinking 9 months before, he knew he could no longer do that.

"In a haze of herbal teas and Taylor Swift songs, the company was born," Roberts said. "It was a pretty wild night."

Since that night, Roberts releases two new limited edition themed soaps at the beginning of every month. Roberts has released soaps themed around Disney, Harry Potter and holidays like Christmas and Halloween.

Roberts, a comedian, said he has even sold the soap as merchandise on his comedy tours.

When pop-star Taylor Swift released her new album, Roberts came out with a special soap themed around her. The Taylor Swift soap was created as an opportunity to not only honor the singer but to help raise money for a friend that had been diagnosed with cancer.

After raising money for his friend, Roberts said he continued to make soap that benefitted various charities. His most recent collections helped raise money for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and Australian fire relief funds.

