Knoxville mayoral candidates net endorsements

The two Knoxville mayoral candidates have gotten endorsements from some pretty big names.

Mayoral candidate Indya Kincannon secured an endorsement from former opponent Marshall Stair. "I knew immediately [after losing] that I was going to be voting for Indya," Stair said. "If I think someone is significantly better, I need to do what I can to get them elected. And that is why I'm proud to endorse and will be voting for Indya Kincannon."

See his full endorsement here.

Kincannon wants to tackle issues such as; climate change, affordable housing and homelessness, sustainable economic development, quality schools, strong neighborhoods, transparent government, Learn more about her plans here.

Her opponent, Eddie Mannis, got an endorsement from former Governor Bill Haslam.

“I hope you’ll join with me in my support of Eddie,” Haslam said in a release on Monday. “This election is critical to Knoxville’s future, and every vote is important.”

According to Mannis' website, his team has a strategic development plan that targets: arts and culture, economic development, efficient and effective government, health and safety, neighborhood livability and transportation. Read more about his plans here.

