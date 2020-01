Members from The Knoxville Fire Department expressed its sorrow after former chief, Pat Edward Cureton, has died at the age of 81.

Cureton was called back from retirement in 2002 to lead the department.

He originally joined KFD in 1964. Cureton also served as director of emergency services for the 1982 World's Fair.

"Chief Ed Cureton will be sadly missed by the department," said KFD.

