Former Kentucky constable convicted of sexual offenses with minor

A former Kentucky constable was convicted by a grand jury for using a minor to produce sexually-explicit images and videos.

William Fields, Jr., 37, was convicted of two counts of employing, using, persuading, enticing or coaching a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of making a visual depiction of that conduct.

Court records stated Fields used a 17-year-old to produce sexually explicit images in the back of an ambulance in March 2019.

Officials said evidence revealed Fields used the same teenager to produce five videos and two images of explicit content at the Emergency Training Facility in Bourbon County.

Fields was indicted in Oct. 2019 and will appear for sentencing in Sept. 2020.

Fields faces a between 15-60 years in prison.

