Former Kentucky principal accused of possessing child pornography

A former Harrison County school principal is facing child pornography charges.

An arrest citation states that police charged John C. Hodge, Jr. with 33 counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He was arrested on Wednesday just before 1 p.m.

Hodge is the former principal at Harrison Area Technology Center.

His arrest citation says he had pictures of underage nude boys. He is also accused of having an inappropriate sexual video of an underage boy.

Attorneys for Hodge have filed a motion to reduce his bond. It is currently set at $50,000. An arraignment date for Hodge has not been set.

