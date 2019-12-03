Former Kentucky coach sentenced after sending nude pictures to players

A former Estill County High School soccer coach has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Kentucky State Police said that Andrew Hatton, 28, sent multiple female students nude photographs.

At one point, he coached the girls' and boys' soccer teams.

According to his arrest citation, one girl on the girls’ soccer team reported that Hatton added her on Snapchat and sent her nude pictures of himself.

Hatton pled guilty in August. He was facing three counts of third-degree rape and other charges relating to sending nude pictures to a minor.

