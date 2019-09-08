Former Kentucky substitute teacher charged with sexual abuse of juvenile

A former substitute teacher for the Mason County School District in Kentucky was charged with sexual abuse of a young boy, according to court documents.

Aaron Clancy, 21, was arrested after police received a complaint from the parents of the juvenile victim, according to reports.

Sister-station FOX19 reports that an officer with the Mason County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the parents of the alleged victim stating their son had been touched on his genitals and kissed by Aaron Michael Clancy. The parents also said their son was forced to touch Clancy’s genitals.

Officers said a juvenile witness met with investigators as well and claimed he saw Clancy kiss the victim and touch the victim’s genitals.

When Clancy was interviewed, officers said he told them he may have accidentally touched the victim’s genitals while watching a movie. He also said he had kissed the victim on the head as a joke.

Officials said Clancy also claimed he kissed the victim on the head as a joke.

According to court documents, the victim advised investigators that there were further instances of Clancy inappropriately touching the victim on two separate occasions on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31.

Clancy was arrested on Sept. 1 and is being held in the Mason County Detention Center, for two counts of sexual abuse in the 1st-degree with a victim under the age of 12.

After his arrest, officials said Clancy admitted to masturbating next to the victim, while he thought the victim was asleep.

The Macon County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross confirmed that Clancy was on their substitute teacher list. Clancy subbed 2.5 days before the school district was notified of his arrest.

