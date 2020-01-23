Former Knoxville Police chief joins presidential law enforcement panel

Attorney General William Barr has tapped two Tennesseans to join a new presidential panel on law enforcement. A U.S. Department of Justice news release Wednesday says David Rausch and James Smallwood will be on the 18-member Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

Rausch is the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director and former Knoxville Police Chief.

Smallwood is the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police president and a Nashville Police sergeant.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in October authorizing the commission. The commission will meet monthly for the next year and report findings that will be submitted to Trump.

1/23/2020 4:49:51 AM (GMT -5:00)