Former Ky governor defends pardoning convicted child rapist

In one of his last acts in the position, former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned Micah Schoettle, a man convicted of raping a child.

Instead of serving the 23 year sentence, he is now free after less than 18 months in prison. He was released on Wednesday. His victim was 9-years-old when the abuse began.

Kenton County prosecutor Rob Sanders criticized the governor’s position.

“It shocks the conscience. It’s offensive. It’s mind-boggling how any governor could be this irresponsible. It’s an abomination of the criminal system,” Sanders said.

Bevin wrote that the prosecutor’s case relied more on testimony over physical evidence, but Sanders said that the governor’s office never contacted prosecutors, victims or local law enforcement about clemency for Schoettle.

On Friday, December 13, Bevin took to Twitter to defend the hundreds of pardons and commutations he signed. He wrote, "America is a nation that was established with an understanding and support for redemption and second chances...the criminal justice system is intended to find the proper balance between justice fro the victims and rehabilitation for the offenders...this is never an exact science."

Schoettle's pardon was just one of 428 sentences that Bevin commuted.

