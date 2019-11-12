Former Ky principal indicted on child porn charges

A Clark County grand jury has indicted the former principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center.

Phillip Todd Wilson was indicted on 17 child pornography-related crimes.

The charges are for possession and promoting matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 16.

Wilson was the principal of the technology center, located on the George Rogers Clark High School campus.

The Kentucky Department of Education says Wilson is no longer the principal.

The technology center is operated by the Kentucky Department of Education even though it is located at the high school.

Copyright 2019 WKYT. All rights reserved.