Former Lady Vol Tamika Catchings is Women's Basketball Hall of Fame finalist

On January 9, the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 12 finalists in consideration for induction into its Hall of Fame in 2020.

Former Lady Vol and WNBA player Tamika Catchings is one of the 12 finalists. Catchings has a long list of honors and awards including four Olympic Gold Medals as well as being the 2000 Naismith College Player of the Year while she was at Tennessee.

Catchings most recently held a basketball clinic for young girls who had been treated or served by UT's Department of Audiology and Speech Pathology in April 2019.

Among the other finalists are Lauren Jackson, a two-time WNBA champion, and Carol Callan, the current team director for the USA Basketball Women's National Team.

The class announcement will be held on February 10 on ESPN 2 at 7 p.m.

