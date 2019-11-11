Former MSU football player Charles Rogers has died.

The Saginaw native was 38 years old. Rogers was the number 2 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Rogers was signed to a $40 million contract with the Detroit Lions.

He had two broken collar bones in his first two seasons with the team.

During 2005, he was suspended from the team for a third violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

In 2006, Rogers was released from the Lions.

He has struggled with addiction throughout his career from pain killers to marijuana.

He played for Michigan State University from 2000 to 2002 where he broke numerous receiving records. He also holds school records for most touchdowns in a career with 27.

His former MSU teammate Chris Baker tweeted.