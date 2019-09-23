Former Memphis Grizzlies player Andre Emmett shot and killed

Former Memphis Grizzlies player Andre Emmett, 37, was shot and killed Monday morning in Dallas.

According to police, Emmett was approached by two men with a gun as he sat in his car in front of his home.

Police said Emmett was shot after an altercation with the men.

Emmett was found with a gunshot wound by a passerby who called 911. Dallas Fire Rescue transported Emmett to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to reports.

Emmett played for four years at Texas Tech before he was drafted in the second round of the 2004 NBA Draft with the 35th overall pick.

During his professional career, Emmett played briefly for the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Jersey Nets.

Emmett went on to play professionally in the BIG3 three-on-three league.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.

The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019

