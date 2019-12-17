Former Miss Kentucky pleads guilty to sexting students

A former middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky pleaded guilty a little over a year after her arrest for sexting a former student.

According to WSAZ, Ramsey Bearse, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

Bearse faces the possibility of up to two years in prison and 50 years of probation.

According to the prosecution, Bearse would also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

She is accused of sending a 15-year-old boy at least four topless photos between the dates of Aug. 18 and Oct. 18 using Snapchat.

Bearse said in the Kanawha County courtroom Tuesday, at least one of those photos she sent were meant for her husband.

Bearse will remain out on a $1,000 bond and her sentencing is scheduled on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

