Former NFL player pays for more than 500 mammograms to honor mom

Former NFL player DeAngelo Williams has helped pay for more than 500 mammograms in honor of his late mom.

CBS News reported that, in 2015, Williams helped pay for 53 women to get the tests. In five years, his foundation has sponsored more than 500.

Williams, a former running back for the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, was inspired by his mom and aunts. His mother Sandra died from breast cancer in 2006, and all four of her sisters died from the same disease before they turned 50.

The foundation initially began in North Carolina, but it hopes to expand to all 50 states.

"To be able to help all these women is amazing. This can be life-changing for these women," Williams said in a statement to the "Today" show. "We are enabling them to get this care that no one should ever be denied or not have access to."

