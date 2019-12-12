Former NM teacher who raped multiple students, convicted in second case

On Wednesday, 62-year-old Gary Gregor was convicted for his sexual assault of a second grade student at Fairview Elementary School in Española, New Mexico during the 2006-07 school year. A jury found him guilty of 3rd-degree felony criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 years old.

In May of this year, a judge sentenced 62-year-old Gary Gregor to 108 years in prison for raping two fourth grade students who were in his class at the same school during the 2007-08 school year. The judge told him during his sentencing, “What those children learned in your class is that monsters are real.”

During that trial, he was found guilty of three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and five counts of kidnapping. He was sentenced to the full 144 years but the judge suspended 36 years of that sentence.

“Our office stands with all of the brave survivors of sexual abuse, and we will continue to aggressively prosecute those who prey upon children,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas.

As a result of his most recent conviction, Gregor faces six additional years of incarceration on top of his 108-year prison sentence.

Sentencing will take place on January 8, 2020.

Gregor faces another trial related to additional allegations of child sexual assault. This trial is set to proceed in early 2020.

