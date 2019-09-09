Former New Market officer accused of soliciting child for sex turns himself in

A former New Market police offer has been indicted on additional charges related to attempted rape crimes.

In May 2019, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they had been investigating 43-year-old Joseph Miller.

Investigators found that Miller attempted to arrange for an adult to engage in sexual activity with a female under the age of 13. TBI reported that Miller intended to pay money to the juvenile and the adult for engaging in sexual acts.

Miller was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor.

On September 9, TBI said agents developed more information that Miller attempted to solicit an underage girl for sex on more than one occasion.

Miller was indicted on two counts of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Attempt to Commit Rape of a Child, one count of Solicitation of Child Rape and one count of Official Misconduct.

TBI said Miller turned himself in on Monday and was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.