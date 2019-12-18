Former Oak Ridge coach settles wrongful termination suit

Oak Ridge Schools settled a lawsuit with former Oak Ridge High School Football Coach, Don Colquitt who claims he was wrongfully terminated.

Colquitt also served as a teacher's aide for special needs students.

According to a release from lawyers working the case, Colquitt was accused of "having inappropriate contact with a child" and subsequently fired over the allegation.

However, a judge ruled the accusation was never properly investigated, stating that the school board "did not follow or really even attempt to follow" its own policies and procedures. Judge Mike Pemberton determined that the school board wrongfully terminated Colquitt.

After the ruling, Colquitt and the school board were able to reach a settlement. "I am happy that we were finally able to resolve the case," said Colquitt's lawyer Bruce Fox. "It certainly helped that Judge Pemberton has already ruled that Don's rights were violated and there was no cause for his termination. Don certainly just wanted to get this behind him and move forward with his life. His hope is that he can get back to working with and mentoring kids in Oak Ridge the way he has done most of his life. My hope is that the school board has learned it can't drag someone through the mud for no reason and expect no consequences."

WVLT News reached out to Oak Ridge Schools for a comment on the lawsuit but has not yet received a response.

