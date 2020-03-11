Former Scott County teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison

A former Scott County Teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Cory Ryan Day, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a child for sexual purposes and one count of traveling with the intent to illicit sexual conduct.

Day was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 12 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office. Day will be required to register on the state sex offender registry and comply with special sex offender conditions during his supervised release.

In the fall of 2018, Day reportedly sent a video of a couple having sex to a 15-year-old boy through Snapchat. Officials said Day then offered to pay the minor $200 and buy him alcohol if he would allow Day to have sexual contact with him.

At the end of December of 2018, a young girl said she received messages from Day, who pretended to be a teenage girl and sent naked photos of a teenage girl. According to reports, Day requested naked photos of the girl, arranged a meeting and offered her money and cigarettes in exchange for sexual acts.

Investigators said Day traveled from Scott County to Kentucky to meet the girl. During this period of time Day was a teacher and coach with Scott County Schools.

“This case is, unfortunately, representative of the calculated misuse of the Internet and social media by sexual predators,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey. “As parents, we need to be ever vigilant in protecting the children entrusted to our care. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute to the full extent of the law those who use social media to entice and prey on children for illicit purposes.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

