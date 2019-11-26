Former 'Survivor' contestant indicted on rape charges in Tennessee

A former contestant on "Survivor" was indicted on rape charges in a West Tennessee county.

According to WMC, 41-year-old Silas Gaither was indicted for rape and aggravated assault on Nov. 13 in Shelby County.

Gaither, a Tennessee native, was booked into jail on Monday and posted a $50,000 bond.

WMC reported the indictment states the incident happened between May 10 and May 20, 2018.

Gaither appeared on "Survivor: Africa," the show's third season.

