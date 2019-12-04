Former Tenn. deputy indicted for raping teen

A former Tennessee deputy was indicted for the rape of a teenager, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

Juvencio Dwayne Bustos, a former deputy with Rhea County, was indicted on Dec 2 in connection to the alleged rape of a 17-year-old. TBI said they were asked to investigate the rape on May 1.

Investigators said the results of the investigation led them to Bustos, who was charged with one count of rape, one count of statutory rape and one count of possession of schedule III.

On Dec 4, TBI said Bustos turned himself in to TBI agents, and he was booked into the Rhea County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.