Former Tennessee Uber driver accused of traveling to VA for sex with children

A former Uber driver was arrested and accused of driving across state lines to have sex with a minor.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported court documents revealed a person who identified as Tom Monti, 72, started talking with an undercover FBI agent on Alt.com.

The website is a meeting place for people interested in alternate forms of sexual relationships.

Officials said Monti believed the undercover agent was an aunt who had access to her two nieces.

Court documents detailed plans for Monti to travel from Tennessee ot Virginia to live with the woman and her nieces. Officials said Monti made plans to have a sexual relationship with each of them and to train the woman in a dominant/submissive relationship.

Officers arrested the 72-year-old man Thursday when he arrived in Virginia.

Monti is a Navy veteran and a former assistant principal at Lebanon High School in Ohio, according to WTVF. The news outlet also reported Monti was placed on administrative leave, in 2005, pending the outcome of a rape investigation involving a 14-year-old girl.

As a part of a plea deal, he was sentenced to five years probation and had to surrender his teaching license, according to reports.

Uber said Monti hasn't been a driver since 2018, after failing a background check. Monti claims, social media, he has given more than 15,000 Uber rides.

