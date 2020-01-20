Former Tennessee deputy killed in Hawaii shooting

One of the police officers killed when a gunman opened fire in Hawaii on Sunday had connections to Middle Tennessee.

Officer Tiffany Enriquez was a former jail deputy in Montgomery County before moving to Hawaii. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning that she worked there “several years” ago.

Police say officers Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were killed when a man stabbed his landlord before the house he and two women were believed to be in caught fire. The suspect, who was facing eviction at the time, had a history of run-ins with police and neighbors.

The Associated Press reports that Enriquez was a seven-year veteran of the department, while Kalama had been with the department for nine years.

