Former Tennessee football coach Doug Dickey receives a bust from UT

The Tennessee Athletics department held a ceremony Friday afternoon to honor and unveil the new Doug Dickey Hall of Fame Plaza.

The plaza is located outside of the north entrance of the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center.

The plaza is expected to receive plenty of traffic on game days.

Dickey was coach from 1964-1969 and helped to rebuild the program leading the team to a national championship and two SEC titles.

Friday's program was hosted by the current athletic director Phillip Fulmer.

Fulmer closed the program by unveiling the new bust that was made for Dickey.

