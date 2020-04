Former Tennessee Vol Darrell Taylor is headed to Seattle to begin his NFL career with the Seahawks.

The 6'4" defensive end from Hopewell, Virginia finished his college career with 19.5 sacks and 118 total tackles over his 43 games.

He became the third Vol ever to have a four-sack game when defeating Kentucky in 2018.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.