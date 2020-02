The Colquitt family is very familiar to the biggest stage in football.

Craig Colquitt won two Super Bowls as the Steelers punter in the 1970s.

One of his sons, Britton Colquitt won a Super Bowl with the Broncos.

Now, his son Dustin Colquitt can say he is a Super Bowl champion as well.

Colquitt and the Chiefs came back to win Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night over the 49ers.

Dustin was a punter for Bearden High School before later playing for Tennessee.