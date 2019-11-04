Former Vol Jeremy Banks pictured with KPD

Former Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks took to Twitter to post a picture with officers from the Knoxville Police Department.

Banks was dismissed from the University of Tennessee football team on Oct. 4. The decision came after a September arrest in which University of Tennessee Police Department body camera footage shows Banks having an exchange with officers during a traffic stop.

During questioning, Banks used vulgar language towards UTPD officers. At one point during an exchange with an officer Banks said, "I've been dealing with police all my life. I don't think you want to be an intern. Where I'm from we shoot at cops. I'm from Memphis, Tennessee. And what would you do without that badge though? That's all I want to know."

Hours after Banks was cut from the team, video surfaced on TMZ of him threatening to "smack" a female student outside of a party after she wouldn't let him inside on August 24. She told TMZ Banks had been harassing her for months and provided video of the alleged August incident.

That night I had forgot to pray moments before, it was counted for though. FOR THE PEOPLE��#ThanksGod pic.twitter.com/ldQlERW8li — Jeremy Banks (@jeremybanks32) November 4, 2019

