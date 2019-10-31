Former Vol Yan Gomes earns World Series ring

Former Tennessee catcher Yan Gomes helped lead the Washington Nationals to their first World Series victory in franchise history Wednesday night.

With the help of a game-winning two-RBI single by Gomes, the Nationals swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.

This was the second consecutive appearance in the Fall Classic for Gomes, who is one of 13 VFL's who have played in the World Series. He joins a select group of five other former Tennessee players to reach the World Series more than once in their career (Tommy Bridges, Phil Garner, Luke Hochevar, Rick Honeycutt, Greg McMichael).

The veteran backstop helped lead the Cleveland Indians to their first World Series appearance in nearly 20 years in 2016 while playing in four of the seven games.

During his two seasons on Rocky Top, Gomes started 109 of the 111 games he played in for the Vols. He batted .313 with 13 home runs and 82 RBIs while leading Tennessee with 13 multi-hit games as a freshman.

Congratulations to World Series champion, Yan Gomes!