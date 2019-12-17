Lawyer: Former boxing champ ordered to pay woman $830k for assault

Former boxing champ, Adrien Broner, was ordered to pay a $830,000 fine in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday in connection with a June 2018 incident at The Park Social Lounge in Cleveland, according to defense attorney Subodh Chandra.

According to a lawsuit filed in June 2019, Broner allegedly attacked the victim, whom he had never met, as the woman sat with two other women on a couch in a crowded nightclub.

A complaint said Broner, "thrust himself onto the victim, pinned her beneath his body, and began kissing her."

According to WOIO, the victim said she struggled to free herself but was unable to push him off of her as she stuck his tongue down her throat, kissed her neck and body, and continued pressing himself on her.

One of Broner's friends reportedly pulled him off of the woman after a bystander snapped a photo of the assault.

The victim immediately reported the crime to Cleveland Police Department.

On Oct. 29, 2018, Broner was indicted on charges including gross sexual imposition and pleased guilty to assault and unlawful restraint on April 8, 2019.

Broner did not appear at the hearing to contest the damages after being notified.

The victim's lead counsel, Ashlie Case Sletvold, said, "One would hope this judgement will teach Adrien Broner to keep his hands to himself."

Broner has competed most recently in the welterweight division and has a professional record of 33-4-1 with 24 knockouts.

