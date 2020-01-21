Former controller stole nearly $120k from Sweetwater assisted living facility

A release from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said a former employee stole nearly $120,000 from an assisted living facility in Sweetwater.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller, Mariam Renee Wells, a former controller, was indicted on one count of theft over $60,000 in connection to incidents that allegedly occurred between March 1, 2014, and May 31, 2018, at the Wood Presbyterian Home.

Investigators said, during that time, Wells stole money by keeping cash she was supposed to deposit to the bank. Investigators said in May 2018, Wells informed the facility's executive director that she had embezzled at least $20,000 and resigned on May 31.

Investigators said Wells confessed to using cash for personal use. According to the release from the comptroller, Wells stole $118,768.

“It’s vital that government entities, nonprofits, and other organizations separate financial responsibilities between more than one individual,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “In this case, the same person responsible for the accounting records was also involved in preparing cash for deposit, taking the cash to the bank, and performing bank reconciliations.”

