Former doctor behind suspected coronavirus testing fraud in Tennessee

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF/CNN) - A box truck promoting coronavirus testing raised a red flag for some residents of a town in Tennessee.

The yellow and red truck was parked in a highly visible spot over the weekend. It was advertising coronavirus testing and gave out a number people could call.

"I drove it by the other day, and I did a double take. Almost had a wreck when I saw it,” Sheri Weiner, a resident and former mayor of Bellevue, Tennessee, said. “I was like 'Are you kidding? How inappropriate.’”

Police responded to calls of a "likely scam" on Saturday night when the truck was parked in front of a diner.

During the investigation, police traced the vehicle registration back to Richard Feldman, who has a long history with the Tenneessee Board of Medical Examiners. They revoked his medical license in 2008 for making false claims about a weight loss drug.

He also had been on probation with the Board for inappropriate sexual conduct with patients.

Feldman said by phone that he is a patriot whose intentions were to help stop the virus and get more people tested.

He said he was not trying to make money and he was going to send the tests to a lab which would bill the patients directly.

Feldman said he is still a doctor even though he doesn’t have license and insists the Board wrongly revoked his license.

Weiner said the old looking truck made people more uneasy in already uneasy times.

"It has enraged more people than it helped,” Weiner said. “This isn’t the time for that. Everybody just needs to hunker down and do the best they can to save people’s lives right now.”

Feldman said, despite getting hundreds of calls, he no longer plans to facilitate testing and the truck is no longer at its original location.

