Former employees at Ala. nursing home charged with sexual abuse

Two former employees at an Alabama nursing home were indicted on charges of sexual abuse Tuesday.

WAFF reported that 32-year-old Ashley Johnson and 26-year-old Anna Scroggins, both former employees at Marshall Manor Nursing home, face multiple charges.

Johnston was charged with two counts of 1st-degree sexual abuse, three counts of public lewdness, two counts of 3rd-degree elder abuse, harassment and indecent exposure.

Scroggins was charged with two counts of 1st-degree sexual abuse, five counts of 2nd-degree voyeurism, public lewdness and 3rd-degree elder abuse.

WAFF reported both women were fired from the nursing home.

The nursing home said in a statement that, "We were shocked and extremely concerned when we received allegations about the reprehensible misconduct of two of our employees. We immediately responded to the situation by reporting the matter to all appropriate law enforcement agencies, terminating the employees, and contacting families of the involved residents."

WAFF reported that the two suspects were taken to the Marshall County Jail with a $70,000 bond each.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.