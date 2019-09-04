TBI: Former probation officer charged in theft, misconduct case

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation obtained indictments for a former probation officer who was accused of mishandling funds in his control.

In November 2018, TBI agents said they began an investigating Robin Smith, 59, an employee of the Southeast Tennessee Human Resources Agency, according to officials.

TBI agents said they obtained information that Smith took payments paid by misdemeanor probationers for his own personal benefit. Smith resigned in July.

The Franklin County Grand Jury charged Smith with one count of Theft Less Than $2,500 and one count of Official Misconduct, Tuesday.

TBI agents arrested and booked Smith into the Franklin County Jail Wednesday, according to officials. Smith's bond is set at $10,000.

