Fortnite goes dark and gamers are freaking out

Fortnite players were sent into a virtual black hole during a special event to mark the end of the game's tenth season.

On Sunday, players logged in to be a part of an event called "The End" as the game prepares to launch its new season. At 2 p.m. a rocket in the game blew up and sent players into a black hole.

Players were left with a mostly black screen and a spinning black hole, leaving gamers no way to play through Monday morning.

An esports consultant estimated nearly four hours after the game entered darkness, millions of gamers were still tuned in.

When the outage was fixed many users said they were unable to log into their accounts. Epic Games confirmed on Twitter that its game launcher was down, but has since returned to normal.

Login services have returned to normal. We appreciate your patience. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 13, 2019

